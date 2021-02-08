Glenview Trust Co Grows Stock Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Glenview Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,018 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in MetLife were worth $2,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MET. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MetLife during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in MetLife during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MET opened at $52.58 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $47.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.63, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.85 and a 12 month high of $53.28.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $20.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.12 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, December 11th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. MetLife’s payout ratio is 30.11%.

MET has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Piper Sandler raised shares of MetLife from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $39.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of MetLife in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of MetLife from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.27.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

