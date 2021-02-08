Glenview Trust Co Has $6.49 Million Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Glenview Trust Co trimmed its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,521 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 12,391 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $6,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2,412.5% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. BNP Paribas upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.40.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $49.95 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.04. The company has a market cap of $211.20 billion, a PE ratio of 29.73 and a beta of 1.31. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.11 and a fifty-two week high of $63.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm had revenue of $46.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

