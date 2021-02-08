Glenview Trust Co Increases Holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Glenview Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) by 116.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,367 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,483 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co owned approximately 0.09% of iShares U.S. Financials ETF worth $1,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IYF. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 164.2% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 7,113 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 12,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. ONE Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $339,000. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 88,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,011,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000.

Shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF stock opened at $69.23 on Monday. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $40.62 and a 1 year high of $71.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.38.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

