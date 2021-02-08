Glenview Trust Co Reduces Position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Glenview Trust Co decreased its holdings in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,838 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,354 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co owned about 0.07% of Texas Roadhouse worth $3,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 27.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,746 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,964,000 after purchasing an additional 13,833 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 1.4% in the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 330,227 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $20,075,000 after purchasing an additional 4,535 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 29.0% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,395 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the third quarter worth $377,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the third quarter worth $956,000. 91.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 3,500 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.53, for a total transaction of $257,355.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 19,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,418,173.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Wayne Kent Taylor sold 100,000 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.70, for a total value of $7,270,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,347,063 shares in the company, valued at $243,331,480.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 170,954 shares of company stock worth $12,597,799. Insiders own 6.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $88.60 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.59, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.12. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.15 and a 52-week high of $88.87.

TXRH has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Texas Roadhouse from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Texas Roadhouse from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $74.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Texas Roadhouse currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.58.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 514 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

