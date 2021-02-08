Glenview Trust Co Sells 1,775 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Glenview Trust Co reduced its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,098 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,775 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $2,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in URI. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in United Rentals by 285.7% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its stake in United Rentals by 404.4% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 227 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in United Rentals during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in United Rentals during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Rentals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

URI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $215.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $195.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.89.

Shares of NYSE:URI opened at $265.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.85. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.85 and a 1-year high of $267.59. The company has a market capitalization of $19.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $245.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $204.29.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The construction company reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.78. United Rentals had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 34.19%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael Kneeland sold 20,000 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.22, for a total transaction of $4,744,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 106,424 shares in the company, valued at $25,245,901.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,982 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.99, for a total transaction of $1,738,448.18. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 19,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,881,199.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,879 shares of company stock worth $6,943,743 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

