Glenview Trust Co Sells 2,692 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Glenview Trust Co lessened its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,350 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 2,692 shares during the period. Facebook makes up about 1.0% of Glenview Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Facebook were worth $22,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Safir Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.08, for a total transaction of $123,432.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 62,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.87, for a total transaction of $17,172,907.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,484,659 shares of company stock worth $403,667,743. 14.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FB stock opened at $268.10 on Monday. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.10 and a twelve month high of $304.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $266.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $268.04. The stock has a market cap of $763.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.54, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FB. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.41.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

