Glenview Trust Co Sells 7,382 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Glenview Trust Co trimmed its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 22.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,446 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 7,382 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,597,976 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $103,893,000 after purchasing an additional 110,113 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at about $271,000. Patten Group Inc. boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 7,765 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TriaGen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at about $657,000. 72.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $44.42 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.31, a PEG ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $20.84 and a one year high of $61.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.91%.

COP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.04.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

