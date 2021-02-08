Glenview Trust Co Sells 812 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Glenview Trust Co cut its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 812 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 329.7% in the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 690.0% in the 3rd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $204.11 on Monday. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $109.49 and a 1 year high of $204.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $180.93.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Read More: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.