Global Social Chain Price Tops $0.0057 (GSC)

Global Social Chain (CURRENCY:GSC) traded 30.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 8th. One Global Social Chain coin can now be purchased for $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Global Social Chain has traded up 52.4% against the dollar. Global Social Chain has a total market cap of $3.30 million and $1.78 million worth of Global Social Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Global Social Chain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.38 or 0.00054671 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $484.96 or 0.01044613 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00006284 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,508.85 or 0.05404084 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.16 or 0.00045581 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 28.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.32 or 0.00017919 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00020175 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00029700 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Global Social Chain Profile

Global Social Chain (CRYPTO:GSC) is a coin. It launched on April 7th, 2018. Global Social Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 577,262,105 coins. Global Social Chain’s official Twitter account is @gsc_socialchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Global Social Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@gsc_socialchain . The official website for Global Social Chain is www.gsc.social

According to CryptoCompare, “Global Social Chain is an Ethereum-based social network platform. The platform offers a list of services opened to third parties, such as e-commerce, social networking, games, etc. It also features a gift system, rewards system, copyrights system, etc. GSC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Global Social Chain ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Global Social Chain

Global Social Chain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Social Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Global Social Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Global Social Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Global Social Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Global Social Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.