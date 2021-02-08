Global X Guru Index ETF (NYSEARCA:GURU) Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of Global X Guru Index ETF (NYSEARCA:GURU) were up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $47.17 and last traded at $46.95. Approximately 7,993 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 67% from the average daily volume of 4,784 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.59.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.76.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Global X Guru Index ETF stock. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Global X Guru Index ETF (NYSEARCA:GURU) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,000. Raymond James & Associates owned about 1.11% of Global X Guru Index ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Guru Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Guru Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.