Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.95.

Several research analysts recently commented on GLUU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $10.90 to $10.40 in a report on Sunday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Glu Mobile from $9.50 to $10.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Glu Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

Get Glu Mobile alerts:

In other Glu Mobile news, Director Masi Niccolo De sold 163,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.96, for a total value of $1,628,131.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 497,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,957,530.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Greg Brandeau sold 42,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 368,834 shares of company stock worth $3,513,533. Company insiders own 6.84% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GLUU. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Glu Mobile by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,266,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,276 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Glu Mobile by 8.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,858,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,286,000 after purchasing an additional 360,817 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Glu Mobile by 1,132.6% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 3,540,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,904,000 after buying an additional 3,253,685 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Glu Mobile by 10.8% in the third quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,964,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,754,000 after buying an additional 289,362 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Glu Mobile by 50.8% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,227,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,098,000 after buying an additional 750,000 shares during the period. 73.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Glu Mobile stock opened at $9.19 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 306.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.84. Glu Mobile has a 1-year low of $3.98 and a 1-year high of $10.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.51.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $147.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.54 million. Glu Mobile had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 2.79%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Glu Mobile will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Glu Mobile Company Profile

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. It publishes titles primarily in four genres, including lifestyle, casual, mid-core, and sports and outdoors. The company's portfolio of compelling games based on its own intellectual property, such as Cooking Dash, Covet Fashion, Deer Hunter, Design Home, Diner DASH Adventures, and QuizUp, as well as games based on or significantly incorporating third party licensed brands, including Kim Kardashian: Hollywood, MLB Tap Sports Baseball, and Restaurant Dash with Gordon Ramsay, as well as Disney Sorcerer's Arena.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Glu Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glu Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.