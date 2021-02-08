GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.49 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for GMS’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.51. GMS posted earnings per share of $0.52 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GMS will report full year earnings of $2.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.72 to $3.08. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $3.49. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow GMS.

Get GMS alerts:

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. GMS had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The business had revenue of $812.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. GMS’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays downgraded GMS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Raymond James downgraded shares of GMS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of GMS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Stephens downgraded shares of GMS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GMS. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of GMS by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,519,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,724,000 after purchasing an additional 283,837 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of GMS by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 22,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 2,089 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in GMS by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 96,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in GMS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in GMS by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 53,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 8,590 shares in the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GMS stock opened at $32.27 on Monday. GMS has a twelve month low of $10.39 and a twelve month high of $34.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.63 and a beta of 2.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.16 and its 200-day moving average is $27.37.

About GMS

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary building products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

Featured Story: What is basic economics?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GMS (GMS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.