GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) Sets New 1-Year High at $253.96

GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $253.96 and last traded at $253.96, with a volume of 18 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $239.10.

Several research firms have commented on GNNDY. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of GN Store Nord A/S in a report on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GN Store Nord A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of GN Store Nord A/S from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. GN Store Nord A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.00.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $237.00 and its 200 day moving average is $222.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.49 and a beta of 0.47.

GN Store Nord A/S develops, manufactures, and markets medical, professional, and consumer audio solutions in Denmark, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through GN Hearing and GN Audio segments. The GN Hearing segment produces and sells hearing instruments and products.

