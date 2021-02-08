GoldFund Trading Up 25.8% This Week (GFUN)

GoldFund (CURRENCY:GFUN) traded 37.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 8th. GoldFund has a total market capitalization of $66,189.81 and approximately $27.00 worth of GoldFund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GoldFund coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, GoldFund has traded up 25.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00007720 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001814 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00006589 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000152 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000150 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DeVault (DVT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

GoldFund Profile

GoldFund is a coin. GoldFund’s total supply is 9,998,657,000 coins and its circulating supply is 154,093,551 coins. The official website for GoldFund is www.goldfund.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Put simply GOLDFUND (GFUN) is helping near term precious metals producers get into production by providing the capital they need. In return, GOLDFUND is rewarded with part of the production, which is returned to GOLDFUND for purchase by Gold Buyers. “

GoldFund Coin Trading

GoldFund can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldFund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldFund should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GoldFund using one of the exchanges listed above.

