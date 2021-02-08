Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) Shares Sold by Glenview Trust Co

Glenview Trust Co reduced its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) by 33.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,947 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co owned approximately 0.15% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $2,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GEM. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Accuvest Global Advisors grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 82.0% during the fourth quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 6,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,931 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at about $255,000.

GEM stock opened at $41.07 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.40. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $23.10 and a 12-month high of $41.21.

