Goldmoney (TSE:XAU) Sets New 1-Year High at $4.40

Goldmoney Inc. (TSE:XAU)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$4.40 and last traded at C$4.25, with a volume of 429821 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.66.

The company has a quick ratio of 7.59, a current ratio of 22.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of C$305.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.62.

Get Goldmoney alerts:

Goldmoney (TSE:XAU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$243.61 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Goldmoney Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Goldmoney news, Senior Officer Alessandro Premoli sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.55, for a total value of C$35,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 553,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,963,732.20. Insiders sold 17,500 shares of company stock worth $56,750 in the last three months.

Goldmoney Company Profile (TSE:XAU)

Goldmoney Inc operates as a precious metal focused investment company worldwide. The company is involved in the investment, custody, and storage of physical precious metals through Goldmoney.com online platform; and gold and silver collateralized lending and borrowing through LendBorrowTrust.com, as well as coin retailing and lending.

Featured Article: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Goldmoney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldmoney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.