Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) CFO Sells $255,773.57 in Stock

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) CFO Mark S. Colby sold 1,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.19, for a total value of $255,773.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,071,290.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:GSHD traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $150.78. The stock had a trading volume of 90,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,829. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.53. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 12-month low of $37.26 and a 12-month high of $153.33. The stock has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 327.78 and a beta of 0.62.

Get Goosehead Insurance alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on GSHD. Bank of America began coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Goosehead Insurance in the third quarter worth $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Goosehead Insurance in the third quarter worth $40,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in Goosehead Insurance in the third quarter worth $41,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 11,341.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 97,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 96,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 13.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. 45.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance.

Featured Story: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Goosehead Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goosehead Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.