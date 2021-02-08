Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) CFO Sells $285,593.35 in Stock

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) CFO Mark S. Colby sold 1,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.55, for a total value of $285,593.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,809,838. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Goosehead Insurance stock traded up $0.98 on Monday, hitting $150.78. 90,715 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,829. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a one year low of $37.26 and a one year high of $153.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $131.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.53. The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 327.78 and a beta of 0.62.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GSHD. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Goosehead Insurance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in Goosehead Insurance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 11,341.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 97,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 96,740 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on GSHD. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Bank of America began coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance.

