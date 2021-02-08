Gossip Coin (GOSS) 1-Day Volume Reaches $26.00

Gossip Coin (CURRENCY:GOSS) traded up 197.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 8th. Gossip Coin has a market capitalization of $37,005.15 and $26.00 worth of Gossip Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gossip Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Gossip Coin has traded up 12.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00010154 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dequant (DEQ) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000436 BTC.

About Gossip Coin

Gossip Coin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 11th, 2018. Gossip Coin’s total supply is 32,479,221 coins. Gossip Coin’s official website is gossipcoin.net . Gossip Coin’s official Twitter account is @GOSS

Gossip Coin Coin Trading

Gossip Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gossip Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gossip Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gossip Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

