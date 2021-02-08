GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) Upgraded to Buy by Citigroup

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) was upgraded by research analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded GrafTech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th.
EAF stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.32. 36,764 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,437,325. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.02. GrafTech International has a twelve month low of $5.56 and a twelve month high of $12.00.
In other news, Director Private Funds Holdi Brookfield sold 8,407,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total transaction of $59,359,555.14. Also, Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 259,000 shares of GrafTech International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.53, for a total transaction of $1,950,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,124,748 shares of company stock valued at $297,054,365 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EAF. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GrafTech International during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GrafTech International in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GrafTech International during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of GrafTech International during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Ashburton Jersey Ltd acquired a new position in GrafTech International during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.
About GrafTech International
GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes, which requires for the production of electric arc furnace steel, ferrous, and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.
