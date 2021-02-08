GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) Upgraded to Buy by Citigroup

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) was upgraded by research analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded GrafTech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th.

EAF stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.32. 36,764 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,437,325. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.02. GrafTech International has a twelve month low of $5.56 and a twelve month high of $12.00.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $338.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.91 million. GrafTech International had a net margin of 37.22% and a negative return on equity of 80.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that GrafTech International will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Private Funds Holdi Brookfield sold 8,407,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total transaction of $59,359,555.14. Also, Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 259,000 shares of GrafTech International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.53, for a total transaction of $1,950,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,124,748 shares of company stock valued at $297,054,365 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EAF. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GrafTech International during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GrafTech International in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GrafTech International during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of GrafTech International during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Ashburton Jersey Ltd acquired a new position in GrafTech International during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

About GrafTech International

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes, which requires for the production of electric arc furnace steel, ferrous, and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

