Gratus Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Gratus Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,144 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,456 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $8,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Coho Partners Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the third quarter worth about $124,511,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 112,167,184 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,656,415,000 after buying an additional 957,298 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 14.3% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,627,002 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $792,599,000 after buying an additional 955,250 shares during the period. Polar Capital LLP lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 159.2% in the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,169,376 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $121,522,000 after buying an additional 718,244 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 6.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,339,152 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,074,444,000 after buying an additional 659,510 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on MDT. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.93.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total value of $1,723,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total transaction of $1,261,977.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,448,671.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDT traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $118.39. 99,263 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,408,212. The company has a market capitalization of $159.36 billion, a PE ratio of 45.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.41. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $72.13 and a one year high of $121.36.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.22. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $7.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.54%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Featured Story: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.