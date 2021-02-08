Gratus Capital LLC Decreases Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Gratus Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,543 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $3,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SYK. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the third quarter worth $27,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the third quarter worth $30,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 177 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 43.3% in the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 192 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the third quarter worth $42,000. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Stryker news, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.61, for a total value of $1,163,050.00. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total value of $478,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,424,151.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,697 shares of company stock worth $4,168,737. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SYK stock traded up $2.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $240.96. 7,766 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,275,117. The company has a market cap of $90.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $238.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.14. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $124.54 and a 12 month high of $247.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 20.94%. Stryker’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.49 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 30.51%.

Several research analysts recently commented on SYK shares. TheStreet raised shares of Stryker from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $243.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $234.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.00.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

