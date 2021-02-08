Gratus Capital LLC Grows Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Gratus Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,319 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the third quarter valued at $99,454,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Chevron by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 130,343,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,384,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,731 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Chevron by 36.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,688,416 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $134,879,000 after acquiring an additional 716,664 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in Chevron by 5,030.1% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 709,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,084,000 after acquiring an additional 695,666 shares during the period. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,218,000. Institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Truist raised their price target on Chevron in a report on Monday, January 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Barclays raised their price target on Chevron from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $97.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Chevron from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.92.

In related news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total value of $12,504,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,000 shares in the company, valued at $12,504,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total value of $1,393,707.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,807.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 159,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,133,067 in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded up $1.53 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $90.79. 296,244 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,002,180. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $51.60 and a 1 year high of $112.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $88.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.68%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 82.30%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.