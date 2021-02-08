Gratus Capital LLC Has $9.07 Million Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Gratus Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 18.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,389 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 11,635 shares during the period. Target accounts for 1.2% of Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $9,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Target by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 173 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Insight Financial Services purchased a new position in Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGT traded up $3.91 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $192.77. 96,917 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,940,363. The company has a market cap of $96.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $90.17 and a fifty-two week high of $199.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $184.29 and its 200-day moving average is $161.66.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.19. The company had revenue of $22.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.57%.

TGT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Target from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Argus upgraded shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Target from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Target from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Target currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.48.

In related news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total transaction of $3,350,755.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 1,220 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.50, for a total value of $206,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

