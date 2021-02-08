Gratus Capital LLC Increases Stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Gratus Capital LLC grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 131,646 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,941 shares during the quarter. Raytheon Technologies accounts for approximately 1.3% of Gratus Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $9,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter worth $30,000. Price Wealth LLC boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 68.2% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

RTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DZ Bank upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

RTX stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $72.02. The company had a trading volume of 57,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,127,954. The company has a market capitalization of $109.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $40.72 and a 1 year high of $93.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.63.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $16.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 7th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

