Gratus Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Gratus Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 55.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,445 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 9,763 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises 1.6% of Gratus Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $12,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 977 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 1,877 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,006 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspiriant LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 650 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 80.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

NASDAQ AVGO traded up $1.97 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $467.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,667,042. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.67 and a 52-week high of $478.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $445.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $382.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.10. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. The firm had revenue of $6.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.39 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.62, for a total value of $246,248.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.20, for a total transaction of $30,484,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 255,863 shares of company stock worth $106,331,627 in the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AVGO. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Broadcom from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Cowen upped their price objective on Broadcom from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $439.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Broadcom from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $422.59.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.