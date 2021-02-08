Gratus Capital LLC Purchases 3,584 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Gratus Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,181 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,584 shares during the period. Activision Blizzard makes up approximately 1.2% of Gratus Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $9,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 90,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,376,000 after buying an additional 8,654 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 5.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,541,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,537,000 after buying an additional 318,435 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 26,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the third quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Finally, Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 1,972 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

In related news, Director Casey Wasserman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total value of $807,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ATVI shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Wedbush upped their target price on Activision Blizzard from $104.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.00.

Shares of ATVI stock traded down $0.48 on Monday, reaching $101.13. 158,118 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,648,508. The company has a market cap of $78.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.53, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $91.39 and a 200-day moving average of $83.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 4.12. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $50.51 and a one year high of $104.23.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This is a boost from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a yield of 0.46%. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.71%.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

Recommended Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.