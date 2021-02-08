Gratus Capital LLC Sells 1,014 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Gratus Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,014 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cordasco Financial Network increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 82.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 243.8% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. American Research & Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 68.3% during the 4th quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 212 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 55.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UPS stock traded down $0.22 on Monday, hitting $164.16. 48,446 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,187,317. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $178.01. The stock has a market cap of $141.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $163.59 and a 200 day moving average of $161.79.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $24.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.85 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 target price on United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $201.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $186.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Sunday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $184.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $214.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.95.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

