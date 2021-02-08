Gratus Capital LLC Sells 1,300 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Gratus Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CL. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 158.4% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter worth $28,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 21,446 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $1,841,353.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 227,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,562,342.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 7,000 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total value of $591,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 48,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,078,223.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,660 shares of company stock valued at $4,069,206. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $79.68. 54,268 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,346,179. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $58.49 and a 52-week high of $86.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $68.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.52, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 383.88% and a net margin of 16.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 22nd. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.19%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CL shares. Truist raised their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.91.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

