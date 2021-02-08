Gratus Capital LLC Sells 35,912 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Gratus Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 37.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,178 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 35,912 shares during the quarter. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $9,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 223.2% during the 4th quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $146.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 304,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,043,379. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $154.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.14. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $58.00 and a 1-year high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

In related news, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 19,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total value of $2,816,401.90. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 67,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,738,608.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 3,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total transaction of $492,268.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,110.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 136,909 shares of company stock valued at $20,502,275 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of QUALCOMM to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, November 5th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.81.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

