Gratus Capital LLC Trims Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Gratus Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,502 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,276 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $4,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 272.1% in the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 73.9% during the third quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LOW. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $202.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. FIG Partners raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Gordon Haskett downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.82.

LOW stock traded up $2.41 during trading on Monday, hitting $177.44. 48,329 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,018,271. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $130.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $180.67.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $22.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.08 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.96%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

