Graviocoin (GIO) Trading Up 7.3% This Week

Graviocoin (CURRENCY:GIO) traded 10.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. One Graviocoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0450 or 0.00000099 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Graviocoin has traded up 7.3% against the US dollar. Graviocoin has a market cap of $3.24 million and $2,024.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $167.64 or 0.00368540 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000168 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003061 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003553 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002897 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Graviocoin Token Profile

Graviocoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 tokens. Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Graviocoin is www.gravio.net

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO. “

Graviocoin Token Trading

Graviocoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graviocoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Graviocoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

