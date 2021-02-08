Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) Sets New 1-Year High at $15.04

Shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $15.04 and last traded at $14.95, with a volume of 4072 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.40.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th.
The company has a market capitalization of $970.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.00.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the third quarter worth $3,743,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 4.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 154,118 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after buying an additional 6,135 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 10.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 429,783 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,980,000 after buying an additional 40,150 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 981,627 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,928,000 after buying an additional 8,134 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the third quarter worth $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.
About Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD)
Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States and internationally. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects, coastal restoration and land reclamations, trench digging for pipelines, tunnels and cables, and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.
