Great Portland Estates (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $8.55

Great Portland Estates Plc (OTCMKTS:GPEAF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.55 and last traded at $8.55, with a volume of 73665 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.55.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GPEAF shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Great Portland Estates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Great Portland Estates from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Great Portland Estates from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

Get Great Portland Estates alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.98.

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning Â£2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Great Portland Estates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Portland Estates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.