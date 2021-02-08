Greenhill & Co., Inc. Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.17 Per Share (NYSE:GHL)

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in a research note issued on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.10. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.10 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on GHL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $11.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities raised shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday.

Shares of NYSE GHL opened at $15.40 on Monday. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $7.28 and a one year high of $23.08. The firm has a market cap of $292.17 million, a PE ratio of -24.44 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.58 and a 200 day moving average of $12.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.38, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a current ratio of 3.58.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $1.30. Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a negative net margin of 2.80% and a negative return on equity of 38.14%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,208,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,805,000 after acquiring an additional 43,247 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 297,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after acquiring an additional 12,895 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $395,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $283,000. 62.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Greenhill & Co, Inc, an independent investment bank, provides financial and strategic advisory services to corporations, partnerships, institutions, and governments worldwide. The company offers advisory services to clients in relation to mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, spin-offs, and other strategic transactions, as well as various stages of a transaction's life cycle ranging from initial structuring and negotiation to final execution.

