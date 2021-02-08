GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.36 Million

Wall Street analysts expect GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) to announce sales of $4.36 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for GreenPower Motor’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.00 million and the lowest is $2.71 million. GreenPower Motor reported sales of $4.98 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that GreenPower Motor will report full-year sales of $16.81 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.62 million to $20.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $51.89 million, with estimates ranging from $40.00 million to $63.78 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for GreenPower Motor.

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 million.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GP shares. Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of GreenPower Motor from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of GreenPower Motor from $23.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th.

Shares of GreenPower Motor stock opened at $28.49 on Monday. GreenPower Motor has a 12-month low of $8.22 and a 12-month high of $34.45. The stock has a market cap of $587.29 million and a PE ratio of -219.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.30.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of GreenPower Motor in the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in GreenPower Motor during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in GreenPower Motor during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in GreenPower Motor during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GreenPower Motor in the 4th quarter worth about $234,000. Institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

GreenPower Motor Company Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. It offers all-electric transit, school, and charter buses. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

