Gregory A. White Acquires 1,000 Shares of Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) Stock

Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) EVP Gregory A. White purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.79 per share, for a total transaction of $39,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,505.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Camden National stock opened at $39.14 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $583.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.00. Camden National Co. has a 52 week low of $25.74 and a 52 week high of $48.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Get Camden National alerts:

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.29. Camden National had a net margin of 27.17% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The company had revenue of $49.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.64 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Camden National Co. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. Camden National’s payout ratio is presently 35.77%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Camden National by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 14,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Camden National by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Camden National by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 33,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Camden National in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in Camden National by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 77,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,774,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. 63.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CAC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Camden National from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Camden National from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Camden National from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th.

About Camden National

Camden National Corporation operates as the holding company for Camden National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services to consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, checking, saving, and money market accounts; and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also: What is the balance sheet?



Receive News & Ratings for Camden National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.