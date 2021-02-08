Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) Sets New 12-Month High at $14.81

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.81 and last traded at $14.61, with a volume of 4188 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.34.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Grid Dynamics from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Grid Dynamics from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Grid Dynamics in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.08.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.25.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $26.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.15 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Victoria Livshitz purchased 126,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.72 per share, for a total transaction of $1,476,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 199,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,338,140. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDYN. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Grid Dynamics by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics during the third quarter worth approximately $95,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Grid Dynamics in the third quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 8,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 4,230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.89% of the company’s stock.

Grid Dynamics Company Profile (NASDAQ:GDYN)

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides enterprise-level digital transformation services for Fortune 1000 corporations in the United States, and Central and Eastern European countries. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

