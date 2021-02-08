Grid+ Hits Market Cap of $7.04 Million (GRID)

Grid+ (CURRENCY:GRID) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 8th. One Grid+ token can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000390 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Grid+ has a total market capitalization of $7.04 million and approximately $99,771.00 worth of Grid+ was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Grid+ has traded 17.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.10 or 0.00054569 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $486.37 or 0.01057410 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00006251 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,504.03 or 0.05443946 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.20 or 0.00046081 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.39 or 0.00018245 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002176 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00020375 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00030011 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000150 BTC.

About Grid+

Grid+ (GRID) is a token. It was first traded on October 22nd, 2017. Grid+’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,236,491 tokens. Grid+’s official Twitter account is @gridplus_energy and its Facebook page is accessible here . Grid+’s official website is gridplus.io . Grid+’s official message board is blog.gridplus.io/?gi=a39516b31e86

Grid+ Token Trading

Grid+ can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grid+ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grid+ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grid+ using one of the exchanges listed above.

