Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Grifols in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Grifols in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Grifols in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Grifols in a research note on Friday, January 22nd.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hengistbury Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Grifols in the third quarter worth $38,811,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Grifols by 406.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,199,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,169,000 after purchasing an additional 962,838 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Grifols by 20.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,749,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,046,000 after purchasing an additional 629,650 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Grifols by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,669,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,784,000 after purchasing an additional 443,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Grifols by 143.0% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 716,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,432,000 after purchasing an additional 421,677 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GRFS stock opened at $17.23 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.59. Grifols has a fifty-two week low of $13.40 and a fifty-two week high of $25.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.93.

Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Grifols had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 12.79%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Grifols will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Grifols Company Profile

Grifols, SA develops, manufactures, and distributes a range of biological medicines on plasma derived proteins worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Bioscience, Diagnostic, Hospital, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience segment manufactures plasma derivatives for therapeutic use; and sells and distributes end products.

