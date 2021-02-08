Grimes & Company Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,443 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,935 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $4,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Comcast in the third quarter worth about $32,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 79.6% during the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 817 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.35.

In related news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $99,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,104.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $285,965.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 348,167 shares in the company, valued at $17,836,595.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $51.11 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $31.70 and a 1-year high of $52.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

