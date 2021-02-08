Grimes & Company Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,048,585 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,835 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 3.4% of Grimes & Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Grimes & Company Inc. owned 0.09% of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $65,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IEMG. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 60,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,177,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 9,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 10.5% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Motco raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 13.8% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 1,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

IEMG opened at $67.39 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.26. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $35.65 and a 52-week high of $67.60.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.