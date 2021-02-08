Grimes & Company Inc. Buys 9,350 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Grimes & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 466,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,350 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.8% of Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Grimes & Company Inc. owned about 0.26% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $54,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. South State CORP. acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 546.4% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Shares of MUB opened at $117.55 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $117.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.42. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.03 and a 52-week high of $118.15.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

