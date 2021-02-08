Grimes & Company Inc. Grows Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 377,497 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,189 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up about 0.9% of Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $16,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Garrison Point Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 18,190 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,813 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,251 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Tufton Capital Management grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 7,362 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 10,666 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

CSCO stock opened at $48.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.49. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.40 and a 1 year high of $50.28.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $11.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.85 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

In other news, EVP Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 21,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total value of $896,167.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 144,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,138,276.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 371,384 shares of company stock worth $15,429,225 in the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 target price on Cisco Systems and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, November 13th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.43.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Featured Story: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.