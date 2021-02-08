Grimes & Company Inc. Has $87.14 Million Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Grimes & Company Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,261,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,956 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 4.5% of Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $87,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 59,599,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,117,740,000 after buying an additional 4,129,410 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,858,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,427,431,000 after purchasing an additional 774,302 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,529,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,865,096,000 after purchasing an additional 7,024,881 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,542,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,610,000 after purchasing an additional 217,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,215,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,724,000 after purchasing an additional 419,478 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $70.98 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.29. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84.

