Grimes & Company Inc. Reduces Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Grimes & Company Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 543 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $8,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GYL Financial Synergies LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 18,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares during the period. Bank of The West boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of The West now owns 29,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,888,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 17,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,989,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 106.5% during the 4th quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 19,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,499,000 after purchasing an additional 10,097 shares during the period. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,473,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

IJH stock opened at $247.12 on Monday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $117.87 and a 12 month high of $247.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $236.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.14.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Read More: Gap Up Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.