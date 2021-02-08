Grin (GRIN) Hits Market Capitalization of $26.09 Million

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded up 4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. During the last week, Grin has traded 12.8% higher against the dollar. One Grin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.40 or 0.00000873 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Grin has a total market cap of $26.09 million and approximately $7.43 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Grin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45,994.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,727.58 or 0.03756082 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $168.14 or 0.00365567 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $481.92 or 0.01047783 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $197.48 or 0.00429350 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $163.34 or 0.00355132 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003027 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $99.18 or 0.00215638 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00019253 BTC.

Grin Profile

GRIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 64,969,560 coins. Grin’s official message board is www.grin-forum.org . The official website for Grin is grin-tech.org . Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

Grin Coin Trading

Grin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Grin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.