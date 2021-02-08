Grin (GRIN) Trading Up 5.3% Over Last Week

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 8th. Grin has a market capitalization of $24.94 million and $7.08 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Grin coin can currently be bought for $0.38 or 0.00000980 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Grin has traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,214.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,648.95 or 0.04205004 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $152.61 or 0.00389162 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $450.88 or 0.01149791 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $184.73 or 0.00471088 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.76 or 0.00389544 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003538 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $93.25 or 0.00237810 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.46 or 0.00021563 BTC.

Grin Profile

Grin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 64,922,160 coins. Grin’s official website is grin-tech.org . The official message board for Grin is www.grin-forum.org . Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

Grin Coin Trading

Grin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

