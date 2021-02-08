Grin Hits Market Capitalization of $26.09 Million (GRIN)

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. Grin has a total market cap of $26.09 million and $7.43 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Grin has traded 12.8% higher against the US dollar. One Grin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.40 or 0.00000873 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45,994.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,727.58 or 0.03756082 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $168.14 or 0.00365567 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $481.92 or 0.01047783 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $197.48 or 0.00429350 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.34 or 0.00355132 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003027 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.18 or 0.00215638 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00019253 BTC.

About Grin

Grin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 64,969,560 coins. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Grin is www.grin-forum.org . Grin’s official website is grin-tech.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

Grin Coin Trading

Grin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

