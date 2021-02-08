Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $786.90 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) to announce sales of $786.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Grocery Outlet’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $782.00 million and the highest is $789.90 million. Grocery Outlet reported sales of $655.52 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Grocery Outlet will report full-year sales of $3.11 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.11 billion to $3.12 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.24 billion to $3.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Grocery Outlet.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.27. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The firm had revenue of $764.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.65 million.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GO. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.82.

In other news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.61, for a total value of $75,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,897 shares in the company, valued at $973,986.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director S. Macgregor Jr. Read sold 307,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $11,381,718.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 310,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,482,062. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 700,160 shares of company stock valued at $27,138,417 over the last 90 days. 15.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in Grocery Outlet during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GO opened at $40.62 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.11. Grocery Outlet has a 52 week low of $28.11 and a 52 week high of $48.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 42.76, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of -0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, frozen, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care products; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

